Legal analyst discusses federal judge granting injunction against Navy’s vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for Navy personnel.

This is in response to lawsuits filed by 35 active duty SEALs and three reserve members seeking religious exemptions from the mandate.

Their legal team says the order is forcing Navy members to choose between their faith and serving their country.

Before the injunction, the Navy reportedly did not grant any religious exemptions from the order.