Legal analyst discusses judge halting Biden admin.’s federal contractor vaccine mandates nationwide





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A federal judge has arrested the Biden administration on Tuesday from enacting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

On Sept. 9, the Biden administration issued an executive order stating that federal contractors and subcontractors must comply with workplace safety guidelines created by a federal task force.

That task force issued that all employees be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the legality of this move and how and if it could affect other states.