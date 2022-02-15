Legal analyst weighs in on plans for judge to throw out Palin case





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The jury in Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times is still deliberating.

Judge Jed Rakoff has said he will dismiss the case, saying Palin’s team didn’t prove a key point of the lawsuit.

He will wait to do so, once the jury reaches a verdict, the judge said.

Jurors sent a note today, requesting a look at trial testimony from James Bennet.

Bennet is the former editorial page editor for the NY Times.

Palin has sued the paper for publishing an editorial that incorrectly linked a map from her political action committee to the 2011 shooting of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Bennet testified that he added language to the editorial about there being a clear link, but he quickly issued a correction once he realized his error.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the judge’s plans.