Legal implications of FDA fully-approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden has called for more companies along with state and local leaders to implement vaccine mandates.

Now that Pfizer’s shot is fully approved, does this mean we could see more businesses and employers requiring vaccinations for employees?

And what rights do employees have?

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to answer questions that may arise from the Pfizer vaccine’s full FDA approval.

Eaton began the conversation by that stating that the full approval has no impactful bearing on anything legal.

There are issues with respect to the constitution that come into play in government employment, Eaton explained, adding that a lot of government employees are unionized.

This makes way for the possibility of the collective bargaining agreement with respect to altering the terms and conditions of employment, Eaton explained.

Private employers have the same rights as they did yesterday to mandate vaccinations, Eaton said.

In fact, this move may inspire more private employers to mandate vaccinations, Eaton added.

Religious and medical exemptions still apply for those who qualify as exempt.

However, Eaton pivoted, those who qualify for exemptions are not automatically granted the ability to unmask in workplaces.

Those unvaccinated will still likely be subject to conditions such as continuing to wear personal protective equipment and frequent testing.