Legal options for counties as the Governor orders beaches to close in Orange County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today Governor Newsom orders only Orange County beaches will need to close, following this past weekend’s over-crowded beaches.

While Newsom says San Diego has been a “model” of what to do, what if our county is next?

ttorney and KUSI Contributor Vik Bajaj joined KUSI to discuss what legal options counties can take when facing this order from the state.