Legal Pioneer, attorney Janice Brown, woman-minority owned employment and business litigation firm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with legal pioneer and attorney, Janice Brown, about her experience in state and federal courts and her career.

Janice is recognized as a pioneer in the legal profession as the founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Brown Law Group, a woman- and minority-owned employment and business litigation firm.

Janice has won countless awards and is well known for her publications and presentations.