Legal street vendors call on City & County of San Diego to enforce their regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Illegal food vendors have made their way back to the streets of San Diego despite regulations prohibiting them.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers in town, it was an absolute free-for-all, the streets were filled with vendors traveling from Los Angeles.

At least three dozen illegal hot dog carts took over the entire courtyard outside of San Diego City Hall, with zero enforcement from authorities.

The illegal vendors cause danger with physical threats, and safety issues relating to the way their product is prepared.

Pete and Letty Soto discussed the ongoing troubles they have faced being the only legal vendor in the area outside City Hall on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego:

Friday morning, the Soto’s and many other legal street vendors joined forces to call on the City of San Diego, and the County, to begin enforcing the street vending regulations they recently passed.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has the story.

