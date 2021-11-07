Legan anaylst discusses federal appeals court temporarily blocking Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A federal appeals court in New Orleans temporarily froze President Biden’s vaccine rule for companies with 100 or more employees on Saturday.

KUSI Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the legality of Biden’s vaccine mandate.

This does raise serious constitutional and statutory questions, Eaton described.

Ultimately this is going to the Supreme Court, Eaton explained.

Eaton described the questions as twofold: whether the federal government has gone too far under statutory rights and whether it intruded too much into the power states have to regulate public health and safety.