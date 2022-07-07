EXCLUSIVE: Legendary actor Robert Duvall remembers late actor and friend, James Caan

Legendary actor James Caan dies at 82-years-old





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The entertainment industry has lost a long-time legend.

According to a post his family placed on his verified twitter account, veteran screen actor James “Jimmy” Caan died Wednesday.

He was 82-years-old and the cause of death was not disclosed.

Caan was Oscar-nominated for his role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather”. The film featured the infamous scene where Caan’s character was killed in a hail of gunfire at a toll booth.

Some of Caan’s other popular roles include “Misery”, “Brian’s Song”, and “Elf”.

In a statement, Caan’s family said they appreciate the condolences and they ask for the public to respect their privacy at this time.

Robert Duvall, Legendary Actor, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” in an exclusive interview to remember James Caan’s legacy.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022