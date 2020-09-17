Legendary Coach Lou Holtz celebrates the return of Big Ten Football





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that the Big Ten has a rescheduled kickoff weekend, coaches and players can start the sprint to opening day.

Expect a wild ride.

After canceling spring football, limiting and sometimes pausing offseason workouts, shutting down full-contact practices and eventually postponing the season, the league’s 14 university presidents and chancellors have given teams five weeks to get ready for the 2020 season.

Vocal critics of the school leaders who voted 11-3 to postpone all fall sports amid an August uptick in COVID-19 cases have been largely silenced by the unanimous vote that put Big Ten football back on the calendar alongside the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

Those who play the sport, teach the sport and watch the sport almost universally expressed joy and relief Wednesday, knowing football will return. Like those other conferences, though, Big Ten football will look different in many ways.

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz has been a vocal advocate of getting the players back on field throughout the pandemic. Holtz appeared on KUSI News multiple times to explain his support, citing in the importance of the sport so many student athletes across the country rely on.

Holtz has pointed out many students use football to get their life on track and get out of bad situations in their private lives.

As it turned out, Holtz was right all along.

He joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego once again to discuss his excitement and joy after hearing that the conference has decided to play the season.