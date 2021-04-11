Legendary golfer Lee Elder was honored at the first tee at the 2021 Masters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lee Elder, who broke color barriers and became the first African American to play in the Masters Tournament, was honored at the event, held at the Augusta National Golf Course on April 8.

He became the first African American to play in 1975, paving the way for Tiger Woods, who became the first African American to win the Masters Tournament in 1997.

KUSI’s very own Dave Scott joined Jason Austell and Elizabeth Alvarez on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss his experience at the tournament and Elder’s achievements.