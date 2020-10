Legendary Mission Bay coach Dennis Pugh is honored with memorial





Longtime Mission Bay Head football and baseball coach Dennis Pugh passed away in May, but a memorial now sits in front of the school to honor him.

Coach Pugh had just started his 31st year as head baseball coach for the Bucs, spending a decade at Cal State San Marcos in between two stints there.

The legend will be remembered for 1,000 combined victories in football and baseball for the Bucs and Cougars.