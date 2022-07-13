Legislation to regulate placement of sexually violent predators now in the works

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – After extreme backlash over the proposed placement of sexually violent predators in the Borrego Springs neighborhood, concerned residents are looking to our elected officials for new legislation regulating any future placement of these sexually violent predators.

Currently, local jurisdictions do not have much say on the location of where these criminals are placed.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina broke it all down on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.