Legislators compensate for gas ban by extending life of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, California legislators made a deal worth $1.4 billion in attempt to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power open past its scheduled date of closure.

This extension of life for the nuclear plant comes immediately after Gov. Newsom pushed through legislation making the sale of new gas-powered vehicles illegal in California by 2035.

Pointing to the recent heat wave and expected energy shortages, state leaders approved legislation aimed at extending the life of the state’s last-operating nuclear power plant.

The proposal passed early Thursday would keep Diablo Canyon open just five years longer, but could cost taxpayers $1.4 billion — paid out to the company that owns the plan through a forgivable loan.

State Senator Melissa Melendez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the possible repercussions of this new nuclear deal with Diablo Canyon, and what affect it will have on San Diegans.