Legislators hopeful funding will plug the Tijuana River Valley sewage spill





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – After being inadequately addressed for decades, Congress has given the Tijuana River Valley sewage spill $300 million to hopefully put a plug on the environmental threat.

The Border Water Quality Restoration and Protection Act puts the Environmental Protection Agency in charge of organizing federal, state, and local agencies to both develop and maintain infrastructure projects in order to reduce border pollution.

Paloma Aguirre, Imperial Beach City Councilmember, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for a discussion on the Tijuana River Valley sewage spill.