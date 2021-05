LEGO Movie World set to open Thursday at Legoland Ca

Now that LEGOLAND® California Resort is back open after being closed for 13 months, the family theme park in Carlsbad, CA, is excited to announce the opening of LEGO Movie World. The new expansion to Legoland California includes six new rides as well as other attractions. The world will drop visitors into the quirky, frenetic and manic world of Emmet Brickowski, Wyldstyle, UniKitty and Benny the Spaceman from “THE LEGO® Movie™” film franchise.

Hanging at @LEGOLAND_CA new LEGO Movie World!! 6 New rides plus build whatever you wa’na build @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/dVBM45wMCG — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) May 26, 2021