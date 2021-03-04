LEGOLAND California “Build ‘N Play” Days start March 5

LEGOLAND California Resort is kicking off their “Build N’ Play” Days starting March 5th. This new experience offers guests a chance to explore play structures within the Park such as Kai’s Spinners and Cole’s Rock Climb, building activities, a scavenger hunt in Miniland U.S.A., live entertainment, character meet and greets, shopping at The Big Shop and more! Build ‘N Play activities include a Miniland dance party where guests can do the LEGO limbo, design their own Minifigure on the roof of the Model Shop, rock out to live musical appearances in Fun Town and taste crazy food concoctions such as deconstructed S’mores and colorful churros. Two building activities have been designed to stretch children’s imaginations with separate sanitized brick packs and a space for children’s creations to stay on display each weekend. Tickets start at $19.99