Legoland California debuts record-breaking SoFi Stadium model

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – It’s Super Bowl Weekend!

Legoland California is celebrating with its very own version of SoFi Stadium!

Legoland’s Senior Media Relations Manager, Jake Gonzalez, showed off the record-breaking display on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Some more fun facts about the final build: • The SoFi model will be the largest LEGO stadium in the world and is on track to break the current Guinness World Record. • It will take a team of 24 Model Builders over 4,000 hours and more than 500,000 LEGO® Bricks to complete before it’s installed this spring. • Football fans will appreciate the extreme attention to detail that went into creating the final SoFi Stadium model; for instance, the NFL game that’s played on the field in the model stadium reflects the Los Angeles Rams’ starting offensive roster! • The addition of SoFi Stadium “kicks off” expansion of Southern California section of Miniland U.S.A. and joins other LEGO versions of top SoCal attractions including the Griffith Park Observatory, Hollywood Bowl and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.