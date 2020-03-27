Disneyland and Legoland California extends closure





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Disney officials have announced that Disneyland and California Adventure will remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Anaheim resort closed earlier this month, with officials initially saying they hoped to reopen by the end of March.

Also citing the ongoing pandemic and recent changes in the COVID-19 situation, Legoland California extended its temporary closure Friday until at least April 15.

The closure includes the main park, water park, Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Hotels.

“The health and safety of our guests and our staff remains our top priority and we’ll continue to follow the safety measures recommended within the federal, state and CDC guidelines,” park spokesman Jake Gonzales said in a statement.

Visitors with pre-existing reservations during the closure can cancel for a full refund or reschedule without penalty or additional charge — excluding the month of July 2020, and Dec. 26 – Jan.3, 2021.

For more information, visit Legoland.com/covid-19/.