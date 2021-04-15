Legoland California Resort officially reopens

LEGO® costume characters, employees and a brass band greeted guests as LEGOLAND® California Resort reopened today after being closed for 13 months due to COVID-19. Kids and their families are able to enjoy socially distant character meet and greets, live entertainment, a wide variety of food options and Miniland U.S.A. The Resort also offering access to SEA LIFE® aquarium, LEGO® CHIMA™ Water Park, and some of the Park’s more than 60 rides, shows and attractions.

Guests can purchase tickets and reserve their spot now along with pass holders and existing tickets holders through LEGOLAND California’s new reservation system for their desired Park visit. To ensure a safe and healthy experience for its guests, the Resort is implementing safety guidelines which include reduced capacity, cashless payments, social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning regimes. Face coverings will be required for all guests two years of age and up as well as all staff members and temperatures will be taken upon check in.

