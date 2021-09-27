LEGOLAND California Resort shares Halloween sneak peek to kids and families of Rady Children’s Hospital

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – LEGOLAND California Resort shared a sneak peek of the amusement park’s Brick-or-Treat offerings to young patients and their families from Rady Children’s Hospital Monday in anticipation of the park opening its Halloween celebrations this weekend.

The patients and families were given the opportunity to enjoy the park’s face painting, caricature drawing, a balloon artist, entertainers, and trick or treating.

A Master Model Builder, hat coloration and an entertaining magician were also present at the event.

LEGOLAND California Resort and Rady Children’s have been collaborating for more than a decade.

San Diego’s biggest kids’ Halloween celebration is LEGOLAND’S Brick-or-Treat, which takes place every Saturday night in October, offering mildly spooky entertainment, dance parties, live music, costume entertainers, and safe trick-or-treating.

For more information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com.