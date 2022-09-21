LEGOLAND hosts “Brick-or-Treat Monster Party”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting Sept. 17 LEGOLAND will feature the largest children’s Halloween celebration called the “Brick-or-Treat Monster Party”.

The celebration features new character unveilings and the premiere of the exclusive 4D Halloween movie “The Great Monster Chase!”

Every Saturday of October, and of course on Halloween Day, the park will feature this thriller of an event.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at LLEGOLAND to give a sneak peak of the festivities.