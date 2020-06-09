Lemon Crest Elementary School hosts drive-thru promotion parade for fifth grade students

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – It was an emotional day for the Lemon Crest Elementary school community as it celebrated its fifth grade graduates. Since the school could not have a traditional ceremony, the staff put together a drive-thru celebration in the morning.

The Lakeside students and their families stayed in their vehicles as they drove through the school and under a balloon arch.

The teachers and staff cheered them on as the parents became teary eyed watching their children move on to middle school.

Each student received their diploma, a gift bag, and a yearbook.

Congratulations!

An emotional morning for all at Lemon Crest Elementary as the staff and families celebrate 5th grade students!@KUSI_GMSD @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/WZPCiE3OFA — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) June 9, 2020