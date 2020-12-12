Lemon Grove drop off Toy Drive on Sunday





LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – The Lemon Grove community is hosting a toy drive in an effort to help small businesses as well as kids in need this holiday season.

Toys can be dropped off at the COVID-friendly drive though event at Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main St. in Lemon Grove on Dec. 13th from 1-3 p.m. or at any of the participating Lemon Grove Mom-and-Pop local businesses now through Dec. 12.

Aubree Russell Director of Kids Fashion Week So-Cal and toy drive organizer joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

For more info please visit www.kfwnetwork.com