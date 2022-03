Lemon Grove’s Giardino, to begin offering a tableside mozzarella experience

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lemon Grove’s Giardino is bringing the authentic and fine art of making mozzarella its tables on March 3rd.

Giardino is partnering with local master cheese maker Rodolfo Mercurio of A Mano Cheese to provide the live cheese making experience all night.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Alley Wagner was out at Giardino’s to see how the magic is made and how you can experience it too!