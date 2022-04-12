Lemonade for Ukraine: Bird Rock family raises money for Doctors Without Borders

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A La Jolla lemonade stand is standing with Ukraine.

It’s called “Lemonade For Ukraine.”

Over spring break, a mom and her children, Anne, Matthew, and Mary Grace set up a lemonade stand every morning to raise money for Doctors Without Borders.

As of Sunday, the group has raised over $2,000 for the organization.

Dr. Susan Stuart, along with her three children, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss more details of the lemonade stand.