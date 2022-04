Lemonade for Ukraine stand raises money for Doctors Without Borders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Family in Bird Rock, is making and selling lemonade out of a stand called “Lemonade for Ukraine” to raise money for Doctors Without Borders.

Every morning they set up a lemonade stand in front of their to raise money for the branch of doctors working in Ukraine.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with the family doing this great service about why they decided to help the Ukraine effort.