Leo Terrell discusses Presidential Debate, Civil Rights and AB 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell who recently said he will be voting for a Republican for the first time in his life joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the November election.

Terrell said he is against AB 5 and Prop 16 which would end the ban on affirmative action.

The host of the podcast, “Leo Terrell: America’s Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney” also discussed Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s presidential debate.