Leo Terrell plans to join campaign trail for President Trump

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, who recently said he will be campaigning for the Republican presidential candidate for the first time in his life, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the November election.

Terrell said he is against AB 5 for supports Prop 22 that classifies app-based drivers as “independent contractors,” instead of “employees,” and provides independent-contractor drivers other compensation unless certain criteria are met. He also said he is against Prop 16 which would end the ban on affirmative action.

The host of the podcast, “Leo Terrell: America’s Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney” also discussed Ice Cube working to bring republicans and democrats together to help black Americans.