Lessons learned from South County Economic Development Council Economic Summit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 500 business and community leaders South County Economic Development Council’s 30th Annual Virtual Economic Summit, according to organizers.

President and CEO of the South County Economic Development Council, Jim O’Callaghan, said during the summit they discussed COVID-19 and business, USMCA trade agreement and what it means to our region, an economic forecast panel with insights of where we are heading, and how working with the military looks in our region.