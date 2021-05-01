Let the music play: Live shows return to Petco Park this month





PETCO PARK (KUSI) – To the delight of myriad San Diegans, live music will return to Petco Park with two concerts taking place May 29 and 30.

The Beach Boys will play on May 29, with special guests John Stamos and Mark McGrath.

The next day will feature Ziggy Marley, firstborn son of the famous musician and Rastafarian, Bob Marley.

Tickets go on sale on May 5 at 10 a.m., starting at $29 for Padres Members, Corporate Partners, and FriarWire email subscribers.

On May 6, tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

Vincenzo Giammanco, CEO at CBF Productions, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the events.

For more information, visit www.padres.com/concerts