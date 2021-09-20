Let Them Breathe and Reopen California Schools emergency hearing scheduled for Sep. 30





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding mask mandates in California schools, the Let Them Breathe and Reopen California Schools groups have received a date for their emergency hearing.

The founder of Let Them Breathe, Sharon McKeeman, discussed the upcoming hearing and what it means for their ultimate goal of mask choice on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

The group’s complete press release detailing the news is below:

September 21, 2021 Let Them Breathe and Reopen California Schools filed a joint lawsuit against the State of California challenging the state’s facial covering, asymptomatic testing, and close contact quarantine guidance for K 12 schools. The two plaintiffs will be having an emergency hearing September 30, 2021 to request a temporary restraining order ( against the state’s enforcement of their guidance If granted it would end student mask mandates statewide. If a TRO is not granted the plaintiff would wait for a hearing for a preliminary injunction. The complaint, which was filed by Southern California law firm Aannestad, Andelin Corn, LLP, specifically identifies the State’s defendants as Governor Gavin Newsom; Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Tomás Aragón, California’s Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health; and Dr. Naomi Bardach, Safe Schools for All Team Lead for the Department of Health and Human Services. The complaint alleges that the State’s mask mandate for all students is arbitrary, not based on scientific evidence, harmful to students, and impedes effective education. It further alleges that school guidance on quarantines are unnecessary, burdensome and discriminatory and that asymptomatic testing on healthy children doesn’t provide assurance of eliminating or reducing school or community spread of COVID 19. On June 24, 2021, Dr. Aragón issued updated mask guida nce for the state of California, requiring masks for all students and adults in school settings regardless of vaccination status. Most states allow school districts to offer mask choice and most outdoor and indoor venues in California do not require masking. Reopen California Schools is an advocacy organization of nearly 20 ,000 parents whose children currently attend California public schools throughout the state. To learn more, visit www.reopencaliforniaschools.com Let Them Breathe is an advocacy organization based in the state of California, comprised of over 20 ,000 individuals who reside throughout the state and nation. Many members of LTB are parents of California TK 12 schoolchildren You can access more information at www.letthembreathe.net