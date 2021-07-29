‘Let Them Breathe’ attorney says majority of parents want kids to be maskless in school





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ‘Let Them Breathe’ group is continuing to fight against coronavirus regulations being forced on our kids, specifically mask mandates.

Thursday on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, San Diego Unified President Richard Barrera defended requiring students to wear masks, going as far to say masks have “been one of the key strategies in preventing the spread of the virus,” and that “masking is absolutely critical to keeping people safe.”

One of the biggest complaints about the mask mandate for students in the classroom from the ‘Let Them Breathe’ group is that Barrera and other officials are ignoring the negative consequences that these mask mandates and distance learning techniques have put on our students.

The attorney for Let Them Breathe, Arie Spangler, reacted to Barrera’s defense of enforcing the state mask mandate on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Spangler said the majority of parents want their kids “to return to normalcy,” and questioned why Barrera is so adamant about masking up young, healthy children who have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus.

They are still awaiting a hearing date for their lawsuit, but hope it will be soon.

According to @SDSchools President Richard Barrera, masking children "is absolutely critical to keeping people safe." But as we know, young people have nearly zero risk to the virus. Full Interview: https://t.co/JDYcvTBUNV pic.twitter.com/swN5Fxaoan — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 29, 2021