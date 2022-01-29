‘Let Them Breathe’ back in court for reconsideration in their lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Let Them Breathe was in court at 1:30pm before Judge Freeland for a request for reconsideration in our lawsuit against the state mask mandate for K-12 students.

They are arguing that the extension of the emergency order that happened after our hearing is narrowly tailored to healthcare settings and licensing and does not give CDPH authority to mandate masks for schools under the emergency order.

On “Good Evening San Diego” Sharon McKeeman, Founder of the Let Them Choose advocate group, talked with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about any updates on their lawsuit.