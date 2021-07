‘Let Them Breathe’ campaign moves forward with their lawsuit against the state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Let Them Breathe” group is moving forward with a lawsuit against the state, fighting for “mask-choice” for kids in school.

This comes just after California announced that each of the state’s school districts will decide how to handle mask-wearing protocols.

