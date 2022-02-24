Let Them Breathe continues fighting to bring mask choice in San Diego schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, the Rancho Santa Fe School District implemented mask choice in all their schools.

Parents across the county have been continuing the fight to unmask children.

Let Them Breathe Founder Sharon McKeeman joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discusses her organization’s latest developments.