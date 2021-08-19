‘Let Them Breathe’ continues to sue California state over mask choice





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – School is starting up again and the kids are returning to in-person learning, this time with masks indoors at all times.

However, many parents are pushing against state-wide school mask mandates with mask-choice rallies throughout the San Diego County.

The group, “Let Them Breathe” is continuing to sue the state to end mask mandates for all K-12 students.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Carlsbad with more information on the parent group.