Let Them Breathe court hearing set for Sept. 30th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 30th on a lawsuit addressing increased COVID-protocol in public schools.

In July, Let Them Breathe and Reopen California Schools sued the State of California over a guidance to enforce mask mandates, COVID testing, and close contact quarantine for K-12 schools. Scott Davison, a legal advisor for Let Them Breathe, spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy about the legal battle.