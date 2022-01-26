Let Them Breathe founder offers ways to take action against SB 866

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California lawmakers have been considering a bill introduced this week to require that all state K-12 students get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend school.

State Senator Dr. Richard Pan introduced the bill.

Currently children must be immunized against 10 diseases and the bill would add COVID-19 to the list.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the bill.

There’s just no cause for this vaccine to be added to this list, said McKeeman.