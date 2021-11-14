Let Them Breathe Founder reacts to judge’s dismissal of lawsuit against student mask mandate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland dismissed a lawsuit on Nov. 12 filed by local parent group Let Them Breathe which sought to overturn student mask mandates throughout California, as well as other quarantine mandates and COVID-19 testing on school campuses, which are currently guided by the state of California.

Let Them Breathe and Let Them Choose Founder, Sharon McKeeman, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her reaction to the judge’s dismissal and details of the case.

In reaction, McKeeman said, “Well, we’re disappointed that the state preferred to try to hide behind the emergency order instead of arguing the science in court because they knew that even their own experts agree that masks are ineffective.”

McKeeman highlighted that while they didn’t get the result they wanted, they learned that nothing in state guidance “authorizes, requires, or directs” schools to force students into independent study.