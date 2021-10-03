Let Them Breathe launches ‘Let Them Choose’ initiative for student vaccinations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland recently denied Let Them Breathe’s request for a temporary restraining order against Gov. Gavin Newsom and two state health officials.

The suit argues that the enforcement of statewide mask mandates is unjustified and harmful to some children’s emotional health and education.

Founder of Let Them Breathe, Sharon McKeeman, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what Let Them Breathe plans to do next.

While the temporary retraining order request has been denied, McKeeman said, they are still going to have a full hearing on a preliminary injunction on Nov. 8.

Additionally, Let Them Breathe has mobilized a “Let Them Choose” initiative in regards to vaccination mandates for children, which Gov. Newsom recently mandate for all in-person learning throughout California.

The organization is also planning to legally challenge the state’s new vaccination mandate for students learning in-person.