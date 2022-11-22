“Let Them Breathe” lawsuit sets precedent in state appellate court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 22, 2022, a California appellate court affirmed the ruling which struck down SDUSD’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. This precedent-setting lawsuit is the first to protect students against the Federal COVID-19 agenda in California.

Lee Andelin, Attorney for plaintiff Let Them Breathe, had this to say:

“Today the California Court of Appeal affirmed the Superior Court’s judgment in Let Them Breathe’s lawsuit against San Diego Unified holding that school districts do not have authority to impose their own vaccination requirements on top of the standard series. This is a great win for children and the rule of law and ensures consistency statewide. The published opinion applies to all California school districts and sets important precedent to protect access to education.”

More information can be found here.