‘Let Them Breathe’ march calls for end to mask mandates for children





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Concerned parents rallied from Oceanside to Carlsbad on the morning of May 1, calling for an end to mask mandates for children.

Crowds of people could be seen filling the streets holding signs that said, “less fear, more smiles.”

It is part a new movement that calls themselves “Let Them Breathe.”

The group gathered at the Oceanside Pier to listen to guest speakers before walking to Carlsbad.

“We don’t want our kids to be masked-up all day, especially with summer camps coming up in this heat. Kids need to breathe oxygen, and that’s why we’re here,” Amy Reichert, co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, said.