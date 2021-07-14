‘Let Them Breathe’ prepares to file lawsuit against California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is now backtracking on its order that all students and teachers must wear masks in while indoors at schools.

The new position is that local schools can decide for themselves how to deal with the wearing of face coverings.

This new development arises just as the organization “Let Them Breathe” is preparing legal actions against the state.

Founder of Let Them Breathe, Sharon McKeeman, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss their organization’s next steps.

McKeeman argued that California’s Education Code Section 48900 states that K-8 students can only be suspended or expelled for breaking certain types of rules, and unmasking is not one of those things.