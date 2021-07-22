‘Let Them Breathe’ rally out in Carlsbad all for mask-choice

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A series of mask-choice rallies continue across the County.

The group “Let Them Breathe” is advocating against mask mandates in the state.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Carlsbad at Sage Creek High School with updates.

California’s government has been sending mixed messages regarding mask mandates for schools as of late, oscillating between requiring them across the state and allowing individual school districts to decide for themselves.

Let Them Breathe Founder Sharon McKeeman described that her group is filing a lawsuit against the state of California this week to remove mask mandates from all schools.