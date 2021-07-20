‘Let Them Breathe’ reacts to AAP’s recommendation of masks for children ages 2 and older





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that anyone over the age of 2 years old wear masks inside schools.

Let Them Breathe is a local group that has been advocating for children to be able to choose to wear a mask or not inside schools.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the recent recommendation.

McKeeman described that her group would continue to advocate for mask-choice on the basis of the childrens’ mental health.