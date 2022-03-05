Let Them Breathe reacts to SDUSD lifting student mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District announced it will be lifting its mask mandate for students starting April 4 when students return from Spring Break, district officials announced Friday.

RELATED STORY: San Diego Unified School District drops indoor mask mandate after Spring Break

At the same time, the CDC lowered San Diego’s community COVID-19 risk level to a place where indoor masks are no longer needed.

Parent group Let Them Breathe has been advocating for the removal of the student mask mandates in SDUSD for well over a year.

The group’s founder, Sharon McKeeman, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her reaction to the news.