Let Them Breathe, Reopen California Schools file lawsuit to end mask mandates for K-12 students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The groups Let Them Breathe and ReOpen California Schools filed a lawsuit last week against the state to end mask mandates for K-12 students.

Judge Cynthia Freeland, the same judge who heard Let Them Breathe’s lawsuit on reopening schools in March, has been assigned to hear their case.

Currently, the groups are waiting for a court hearing date.

Founder of Let Them Breathe, Sharon McKeeman, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates with the groups’ lawsuit.