‘Let Them Breathe’ responds to SDUSD’s plan to require vaccinations for students





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, the Los Angeles Unified School District mandated all students get vaccinated.

Now, the San Diego Unified School District has scheduled a public discussion regarding a similar policy for San Diego students.

The discussion will be hosted by the San Diego Unified Board of Education in open session at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

As expected, the announcement caused outrage from many parents, especially members of the ‘Let Them Breathe’ group, that has been protesting against forcing children to wear masks at school.

This proposed policy would not take away the mask mandate, as Barrera explained that vaccinated students would still be forced to wear masks, all in the name of following the science.

Let Them Breathe founder, Sharon McKeeman, discussed the group’s opposition to a vaccine mandate for eligible students on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

McKeeman put it simply, explaining that she does not think the policy will stand up to the legal test.

RELATED STORY: SDUSD President Richard Barrera supports plan to vaccinate ALL eligible students

San Diego Unified’s public discussion will be held virtually, because Barrera says it is not safe to allow in-person speakers.

Concerts – Safe

Sporting Events – Safe

Restaurants – Safe

Bars – Safe Speaking to the @SDSchools Board? NOT SAFE. SDUSD will not allow concerned parents to show up in-person and speak in opposition to the potential vaccine mandate. Full Interview: https://t.co/D3tMcCYYCR pic.twitter.com/RKe3DYgE1s — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 16, 2021