Let Them Breathe to celebrate first anniversary with ‘birthday party’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parent group “Let Them Breathe” will be celebrating the anniversary of their first march which took place one year ago with a birthday party on April 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1925 S Coast Hwy. in Oceanside.

Th event will include Smile Talks (what the organization calls TED style talks), food, a bounce house, face painting, vendor and resource booths, a raffle, and music.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.